Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 5 Profile - L'Eliana to Javalambre
Watch the stage profile for Stage Five of La Vuelta 2019 and find out everything you need to know.
- Wiggins: 'La Vuelta is tough and unpredictable... but I don't regret not winning it'
- 'Perhaps they are the two top favourites' - Contador tips Roglic and Lopez for Vuelta
- 2019 Vuelta teams: All the riders confirmed
- Blazin' Saddles: La Vuelta a Espana - 7 key stages of the 2019 race
Stage map
When does the stage start?
The stage starts at 11:51 BST on Wednesday 28 August with an expected finish at approximately 16:35.
Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
A look at the parcours
Vintage Vuelta as the climbers get the first real chance to test their legs. The majority of the 170.7km stage is up and down, but it's the summit finish near the Javalambre Observatory that will test the best in the race. The climb comes in at 11.1km with an average gradient of 7.8%, but it gets steeper as it goes, with much of the final 6km in double figures in terms of gradient.
The full route
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react