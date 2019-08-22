Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 6 Profile - Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat
Watch the stage profile for Stage Six of La Vuelta 2019 and find out everything you need to know.
Stage map
When does the stage start?
The stage starts at 11:04 BST on Wednesday 28 August with an expected finish at approximately 16:35.
A look at the parcours
Two early climbs offer a chance for a breakaway, while two climbs, including a summit finish after 198.9km of riding, should provide an exciting conclusion as La Vuelta visits the picturesque Sierra de Gudar mountain region.
The full route
