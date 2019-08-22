Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 7 Profile - Onda to Mas de la Costa

La Vuelta Stage 7 Profile - Onda to Mas de la Costa
By Eurosport

22 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Seven of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 7

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11:30 BST on Saturday 24 August and is expected to end at 16.35.

Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

A look at the parcours

This is one for the mountain lovers, with five en route over a distance of 183.2 kilometres. The last climb is huge - an incline of 21%.

The full route

La Vuelta a Espana 2019, stage 7 profile

La Vuelta a Espana 2019, stage 7 profileEurosport

On the same topic

Vuelta a España

Results

Classification

0Read and react
0Read and react