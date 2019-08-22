Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 8 Profile - Valls to Igualada

By Eurosport

22 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Eight of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 8

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 12.12 BST and is expected to finish around 16.35.

A look at the parcours

There's a difficult hill or two over the 166.9km course, the toughest being the Puerto de Montserrat: 7.4 kilometres at 6.6%. Once they get to the summit, there's 27km left of the course, and the last 5km is a flat sprint to the line.

The full route

