La Vuelta Stage 8 Profile - Valls to Igualada
Watch the stage profile for Stage Eight of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
Stage map
When does the stage start?
It starts at 12.12 BST and is expected to finish around 16.35.
A look at the parcours
There's a difficult hill or two over the 166.9km course, the toughest being the Puerto de Montserrat: 7.4 kilometres at 6.6%. Once they get to the summit, there's 27km left of the course, and the last 5km is a flat sprint to the line.
The full route
