Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 9 00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 12.54 and is expected to finish around 16.35.

Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

A look at the parcours

This is a hugely tough day at the office - with five climbs in less than 100 kilometres. Add to that an off-road section just before the final haul on Cortals d’Encamp.

The full route