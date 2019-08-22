Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 9 Profile - Andorra La Vella to Cortals D'Encamp

By Eurosport

21 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Nine of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 9

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 12.54 and is expected to finish around 16.35.

A look at the parcours

This is a hugely tough day at the office - with five climbs in less than 100 kilometres. Add to that an off-road section just before the final haul on Cortals d’Encamp.

The full route

La Vuelta a Espana 2019, stage 9 profile

La Vuelta a Espana 2019, stage 9 profileEurosport

