Jumbo-Visma suffered the remarkable crash involving half their team during the opening time trial of the 2019 Vuelta.

GC contenders Primoz Roglic and Steven Kruijswijk were among those who went down in the group collision, which Eurosport commentator Carlton Kirby described as a "disaster".

What appeared to be a wet patch of road brought down four of the team members at a tight corner and Bennett could hardly believe it.

Lennard Hofstede and Neilson Powless were the other two Jumbo riders to hit the deck as a result of the incident.

Watch the incident below and see what you make of it...