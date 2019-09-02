Speaking with guest Adam Blythe and presenter Graham Willgoss on The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, available now on all major podcast platforms, the legendary British cyclist reacted to Ineos struggling to assert themselves in the final Grand Tour of the season in Spain.

"They don't really ride for stages do they, Ineos? It's hard to get into that mindset," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"I know how they operate, and they will just take it day-by-day. That's what they did with Froome - that's how Froome won the Giro. They just recalibrate and wait for everyone else to crack and on the last few days come into their own.

" Not until it's over will they look and see how it went. They don't change the plan halfway through and go 'okay, GC is over, do what you want'. It's not in their make up, it's not how they play. "

"He [Tao Geoghegan Hart] was so down after Stage 1 - he really took it hard. He has had to recalibrate, but he has done a good job. He puts too much pressure on himself. It's all very tense."

Blythe believed that an entire change of strategy was necessary for Ineos to rescue something from the race.

"Tao needs to pick his days, he can't just keep going in the break and hoping it will work," Blythe said.

" They are so GC driven - they are still riding for the GC and Tao needs to write this off and go for stages. There is no one in that team who can say 'pick your days'. "

"They have to ride for stages now. He needs to look at the roadbook and focus on individual days."

Looking at the emerging GC for the race, Wiggins continued to tip Primoz Roglic for glory ahead of Colombians Nairo Quintana, the current leader, and third-placed Miguel Angel Lopez.

"Roglic is still looking the one for me," Wiggins said on the podcast.

"He's just consistent isn't he [Roglic]. Whereas Lopez, you never know what you're going to get from Lopez - he's very inconsistent.

"This is what makes it a great race."

Wiggins also gave his verdict on Chris Froome's recovery, and even predicted that "he can win another Tour".

Meanwhile, he and the team talked about Mark Cavendish and what he should focus on in 2020 with the Tokyo Olympics and Tour de France opportunities.

Listen to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast:

iTunes

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Audioboom

Deezer

Soundcloud

Pocket Casts

Castbox