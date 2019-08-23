Eurosport

La Vuelta Stage 20 Profile - Arenas de San Pedro to Plataforma de Gredos

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 53 minutes ago

Watch the stage profile for Stage Twenty of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 20

00:20

When does the stage start?

It starts at 11.11 BST and is expected to finish around 16.19.

A look at the parcours

The final mountain stage of the Vuelta, this has five mountain passes including a daunting climb of Puerto de Pena Negra.

The full route

