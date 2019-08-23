Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 20 Profile - Arenas de San Pedro to Plataforma de Gredos
Watch the stage profile for Stage Twenty of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
Stage map
When does the stage start?
It starts at 11.11 BST and is expected to finish around 16.19.
A look at the parcours
The final mountain stage of the Vuelta, this has five mountain passes including a daunting climb of Puerto de Pena Negra.
The full route
