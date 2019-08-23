Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 13 Profile - Bilbao to Los Machucos
Watch the stage profile for Stage Thirteen of La Vuelta and find out everything you need to know...
Stage map
When does the stage start?
It starts at 11.58 BST and is expected to finish around 16.51.
A look at the parcours
A challenging stage of 166.4km, this part of the Vuelta includes seven mountain passes, four third category climbs, two second category climbs.
