Eurosport
La Vuelta Stage 4 Profile - Cullera to El Puig
Watch the stage profile for Stage Four of La Vuelta 2019 and find out everything you need to know.
- Wiggins: 'La Vuelta is tough and unpredictable... but I don't regret not winning it'
- 'Perhaps they are the two top favourites' - Contador tips Roglic and Lopez for Vuelta
- 2019 Vuelta teams: All the riders confirmed
- Blazin' Saddles: La Vuelta a Espana - 7 key stages of the 2019 race
Stage map
When does the stage start?
The stage starts at 12:19 BST on Tuesday 27 August with an expected finish at approximately 16:35.
Watch La Vuelta LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
A look at the parcours
The flattest stage of La Vuelta, this 175.5 route is likely to end in a sprint finish. One punchy climb could trouble the pure sprinters, but they should have long enough to get back in touch in time for the finish in El Puig
The full route
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react