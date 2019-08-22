La Vuelta Stage 5 Profile - L'Eliana to Javalambre

Stage map

Video - La Vuelta profile stage 5 00:20

When does the stage start?

The stage starts at 11:51 BST on Wednesday 28 August with an expected finish at approximately 16:35.

A look at the parcours

Vintage Vuelta as the climbers get the first real chance to test their legs. The majority of the 170.7km stage is up and down, but it's the summit finish near the Javalambre Observatory that will test the best in the race. The climb comes in at 11.1km with an average gradient of 7.8%, but it gets steeper as it goes, with much of the final 6km in double figures in terms of gradient.

The full route