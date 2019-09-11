Share
Aranda de Duero - Guadalajara
Vuelta a España - 11 September 2019
Vuelta a España – Follow this cycling race live with Eurosport. The action starts at 10:49 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Get all the latest on Cycling: the big races, schedules and results.
With the gap now 2'30", Jumbo and UAE Team Emirates have come to the front to pull for their respective Slovenian GC men Roglic and Pogacar.
While QuickStep will be pleased with how things have panned out so far, given Fabio Jakobsen and James Knox's places in the split, they will have noted that the Dutchman's sprint rival Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) is there, as well as John Degenkolb, Heinrich Haussler, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Nikias Arndt, Max Walscheid and Jose Joaquim Rojas, all of whom have a decent kick.
So, so... Deceuninck-QuickStep have SEVEN riders in this 47-man split, which has caught out the entire top-five on GC. The gap is above two minutes now. And it's not as if the peloton weren't warned: the Belgian team made it very clear of their intentions this morning.
Some other names in this lead group which didn't make the cut earlier: Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida), Rémi Cavagna, Tim Declercq, Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott, Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo).
Powless has sat up to wait for the peloton. The American has clearly been told by his Jumbo-Visma DS that his efforts would be better spent back with his teammates in support of Roglic as they try to close the gap, which is 1'30".
The break in full, courtesy of the Vuelta official website: Jose Joaquin Rojas, Imanol Erviti, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Pierre Latour, Quentin Jauregui, Clément Venturini (Ag2R-La Mondiale), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Heinrich Haussler, Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonas Koch (CCC Team), Philippe Gilbert, Eros Capecchi, Fabio Jakobsen, James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Lawson Craddock, Mitchell Docker, Daniel Martinez (EF Education First), Thomas De Gendt, Tosh van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Sam Bewley, Damien Howson, Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott), Edvald Boasson Hagen, Ben King, Rasmus Tiler, Jaco Venter (Dimension Data), Wout Poels, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos), Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), Wilco Kelderman, Nikias Arndt, Casper Pedersen, Rob Power, Max Walscheid (Sunweb), John Degenkolb (Trek Segafredo), Marco Marcato, Juan Sebastian Molano, Oliviero Troia (UAE Team Emirates), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Aritz Bagues (Euskadi-Murias).
So, back to the explosive start to this stage, and the best placed rider on GC in this strong move is Quintana, who is now 7'43" adrift of Roglic after dropping below Rafal Majka and out of the top five on the Alto de la Cubilla on Monday.
JERSEY RECAP: Roglic (red) holds a 2'48" gap over Valverde (rainbow stripes); third-place Tadej Pogacar (white) is 17" ahead of fourth-place Miguel Angel Lopez in the youth standings; sixth-place Quintana is in green despite being fourth in the points classification, which is led by Roglic, then Pogacar, then Valverde (of all whom have other more important jerseys to wear). And finally, Bouchard is in polka dots after dethroning Angel Madrazo on Monday; the Frenchman has a 6pts lead over the Spaniard.
DANGER! DANGER! HIGH VOLTAGE!! The gap is up to 1'20" for this first group.
Some names from this leading group: Quintana, Kelderman, Knoz, Teuns, Chaves, Sahcnez, Powless, Georghegan Hart, Rojas, Martinez, Gilbert, Poels, Howson, G Izagirre, Erviti, Jauregui, Venturini, Arndt, Declercq, Koch, Marcato, Boasson Hagen, Smith, Pedersen, Bewley, Capecchi, Tiller, Venter, Bagues Kalparsoro, Degenkolb, Haussler, Power, Jakobsen, Bennett, Molano, Troia...
Good golly. Nairo Quintana, of all people, seems to be the only big GC rider who is in the fight side of this split. Around 35 riders have a 40-second gap on the rest of the peloton, which includes the red jersey Roglic, the white jersey Tadej Pogacar and the polka dot jersey Geoffrey Bouchard.
It's been a very fast start and - blimey O'Reilly - there's already been a split in the peloton! There is currently a tailwind of 26 km/h which is set to rise to a crosswind of 40km/h towards the finish. Riders will be on red alert...
They're off! The remaining 158 riders roll through the neutral zone and get this intriguing stage under way.
One non-starter today: Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) is suffering from an illness and does not take to the start. Big set-back there for the Spaniard, who won Stage 6 in the opening week.
Here's what's on the menu for the riders today...
The big news on the rest day was that the red jersey has signed a four-year contract extension with Jumbo-Visma - a huge coup for the Dutch team following the recent signing of Tom Dumoulin.
So, the second rest day - held unconventionally on a Tuesday - is done and dusted, leaving just four days effectively between Primoz Roglic and Vuelta glory. Starting with today, a flat sprinter's stage on paper, but one which could prove fertile ground for a GC ambush - or so we're hearing through the grapevine...
Hola amigos - and welcome to live coverage of Stage 17 of the Vuelta, a rolling and potentially windy 219.6km run from Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara.