avant-match
LIVE
Cullera - El Puig
Vuelta a España - 27 August 2019
Vuelta a España – Follow this cycling race live with Eurosport. The action starts at 12:19 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Highlights
The gap is pushing five minutes now for our two leaders with the Sunweb team of red jersey Nicolas Roche doing their duty and controlling the tempo on the front of the pack.
If you missed yesterday's action, here are some highlights...
They may have come first and second in the Tour de France, but Team Ineos are having a shocker in Spain with their two GC riders - Wout Poels and Tao Geoghegan Hart - shipping the best part of 10 minutes in Stage 2 on the Cumbre del Sol climb around 40km from the finish. Here's what our social worker Bradley Wiggins had to say about it...
The advantage of our two plucky escapees - who, given today's terrain, are clearly on to a hiding to nothing - is up to three minutes.
It's not often that it's warmer in south England than it is on the Balearic coast south of Valencia - but that's the case today. While the UK is engulfed in another heatwave, it's a sunny buy more tolerable 26 degrees in Cullera.
An early two-man attack comes from Belgium's Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) and Spain's Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH). No response from the peloton.
They're off! The remaining 175 riders - just the one withdrawal: Mickael Delage of Groupama - roll through the neutral zone and get today's stage under way.
Irish riders have a good relationship with Cullera, which bodes well for the men of the moment - Bennett and Roche...
Here's what's on the cards today: The likes of Fernando Gavria, Fabio Jakobsen and Luka Mezgec will have the chance to make amends in the 175.5km fourth stage, which features just the one categorised climb ahead of a flat and fast finish north of Valencia. But with Bennett in the form that he is, it will take something special to stop the Irishman romping to a 13th win of the season.
Here's the state of play going into today's stage with Roche holding a two-second lead over Nairo Quintana, the Stage 2 winner, on the nascent GC.
Yesterday, Ireland’s Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) notched a maiden win on La Vuelta with an emphatic sprint win in Stage 3 ahead of Belgium’s Edward Theuns and Slovenia’s Luka Mezgec. On a great day for Ireland, Bennett’s countryman Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb) retained the red jersey after a straight-forward day in southeastern Spain.
Hola and welcome to live coverage of Stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana - a largely flat 175.5km schlep from Cullera to El Puig.