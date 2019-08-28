Share
L'Eliana - Alto de Javalambre
Vuelta a España - 28 August 2019
Vuelta a España – Follow this cycling race live with Eurosport. The action starts at 11:51 on 28 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
The three leaders covered 34.6km in the first hour of racing today. They have reached the top of that uphill rise now and can give their legs a break on the short descent with more than seven minutes in the bank.
In typical Vuelta fashion, the climb actually continues over the summit... the road will edge uphill for another 15km before dropping in steps and then rising again to a plateau. Our three leaders have 7'20" over the pack, and I'm going to zip away from my desk to pick up a salad from the Eurosport canteen which I can take down with the sarnie I picked up on the way in from the local Italian deli.
It's Madrazo who crests the summit in pole position ahead of teammate Bol and Herrada to add another 5pts to his polka dot talley - taking him to 20pts. With his nearest challenger, Valverde, only on 5pts, the Spaniard has secured the polka dot jersey for another day - provided he can complete today's stage, that is...
Jose Herrada is the best placed rider in the break - 13'21" behind Roche on GC.
It's the Sunweb team of Nico Roche who are setting the tempo as the peloton hits the foot of the first climb with a deficit of 7'15".
The leaders have been going uphill for a while but they're about to start the climb proper. It's the Cat.2 Puerto de Alcublas (5.9km at 4.7%). Their gap is now above five minutes.
A reminder of the different classification leaders: Nico Roche is in red, Sam Bennett in green despite missing out on the stage win yesterday, Angel Madrazo in polka dots, and Miguel Angel Lopez in the white youth standings jersey.
Angel Madrazo has racked the most amount of breakaway kilometres in this year's race, having ridden ahead of the peloton for 293km going into today's stage. His nearest rival is Belgiam Jelle Wallays of Lotto Soudal, who was in yesterday's break to notch 152km. Madrazo will stretch his lead even further today, adding another 100-odd kilometres you'd think.
The gap has quickly swelled to 2'45" ahead of the first climb. It's looking good for Madrazo in the defence of his polka dot jersey; and yet, by the same token, this trio is not strong enough to stay out till the end, so expect a GC showdown on the final climb.
Spaniard José Herrada (Cofidis) has caught compatriot Madrazo and the Dutchman Bol so we have three riders out ahead with a gap of over a minute now.
That man Madrazo has now opened up a small gap alongside Burgos-BH teammate Jetse Bol. Such is the pace that the peloton has split behind.
There have been numerous attacks but nothing that has stuck over a fast opening 8km of racing.
With three categorised climbs it's a big day in the KoM competition, too. A total of 18 points are up for grabs - which is three more than the current leading tally of polka dot jersey Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH). The Spaniard has a 10-point lead on compatriot Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the nascent KoM standings.
They're off! The 174 riders of the peloton - minus Mickael Delage (Groupama-FDJ) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) - get this key stage under way.
A reminder that Nico Roche (Team Sunweb) leads the general classification by two seconds on Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with Rogoberto Uran (EF Education First) in third at eight seconds. Expect a big shake up today: as good a climber Roche is, I don't expect to see the Irishman land a fourth day in red.
For those of you who work in old currency, here's the official stage profile - none of this 2D video malarkey.
Pandering perhaps to the current trend in cycling, the road to the Javalambre Observatory on the summit (just 50m shy of 2,000m) is nothing more than a gravel track. 'Buitre' translates as 'vulture' in Spanish; there should be plenty of them hovering above the cycling carcasses knocked for six on the first serious day of climbing.
Video - La Vuelta profile stage 5
Another day, another peseta... The first major summit finish of any Grand Tour rarely decides the overall outcome of the race but usually sees at least one or two general classification hopefuls fall by the wayside. Two lower-category climbs here will get the blood flowing before the Vuelta's first ever ascent of the Pico del Buitre. It's an 11.1km climb with an average gradient of 7.8% and extensive sections in double figures, peaking at 16% straight after a short downhill blip in the fifth kilometre.
And this was how close it was...
Here's how Jakobsen did it...
Video - ‘Mightily close!’ – Jakobsen pips Bennett in crazy tight photo finish
Yesterday, Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen denied Ireland’s Sam Bennett successive wins in a photo finish in Stage 4 at El Puig to pick up a maiden Grand Tour victory in his first appearance in La Vuelta. Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Jakobsen launched from a perfect lead-out from his teammate Max Richeze and held off a late surge from Bora-Hansgrohe’s Bennett to take his first win since becoming Dutch national champion 58 days previously.
Hola and welcome to live coverage of Stage 5 of La Vuelta - the first of eight summit finishes in this year's race.