Nicholas Roche suffers fractured patella after Vuelta crash

The Team Sunweb rider was forced out of the race during Stage 6 thanks to the crash that required stitches and saw him suffer bruises.

Howerver, subsequent medical examination has revealed that he has suffered a far more injury than initially feared.

"After going through the big disappointment of leaving the Vuelta, I held hope that I would still be able to continue riding my bike and compete in the Italian classics once the edema had healed," he said on the team's official website.

"But this news has just hit me again – now my priority is to look after my rehabilitation in the best way possible so that I can get back healthy and on the bike ASAP.”

Team physician Camiel Aldershof is hoping that he could be back in action within "four-six weeks", provided that "all goes to plan".