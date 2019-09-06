The Italian was sitting 54th overall after Stage 12, but his position was deteriorating as a result of further muscle fatigue picked up from analysis carried out by the UAE Team Emirates medical team.

Aru had recovered from a crash in the Stage 1 team time trial to take fifth on Stage 2 while he was also in eighth place on the Stage 7 summit finish at the Alto Mas de la Costa.

Fabio Aru was fifth after Stage 2Getty Images

But he did not particpate at all in Stage 13, and he released a statement on Friday morning which read:

" The analyses carried out with the medical staff of the team have shown a strong muscle damage that does not allow me to recover from the efforts. "

"The situation is getting worse, so together with the team's medical staff it was decided to stop and carry out further checks. I regret withdrawing but, given the situation, it would be unthinkable to be able to continue."

Aru won La Vuelta in 2015 and he was taking part in only his second Grand Tour since returning in April from surgery on a constricted iliac artery in his left leg.

Aru has fully recovered from his surgeryGetty Images

The 29-year-old claimed a creditable 14th place at the Tour de France while he has also taken part in the GP Citta di Lugano in June, the Tour de Suisse and the Italian Championships road race since his operation.

"Fabio has clinically recovered from the surgery he had undergone," UAE Team Emirates medical director Jeroen Swart told Italian outlet Tuttobiciweb.

" During the past few months he has been training successfully and the data collected has shown his progress. "

"He arrived at the Vuelta with a very good condition but, during the race, the expected performances did not arrive: he had to deal with a growing fatigue that caused huge muscular damage, consequently the decision to stop.

"We will carry out all the routine tests, which we usually perform, to analyze his training data and we will conduct sub-monthly physiological tests to try to gather more information."