Basque rider Mikel Iturria soloed to an emotional first professional victory to defy an indecisive chase group in a frantic end to Stage 11 after a daring attack from the breakaway 25 kilometres from the finish.

EF Education First rider Craddock was among the escapees but ended six seconds in arrears, squeezed out into third by Spain’s Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), but the chasers were all left to reflect on a failed attempt to reel the winner back in despite having Iturria firmly in their sights with a kilometre remaining.

"You could feel the frustration from everyone at the end," Craddock told The Breakaway's Matt Stephens. "No one really wanted to commit that close to the line to close that gap.

"You know that if you do, you're basically giving away your shot to win. It was a smart ride from Mikel, but it was a tough day for us in the break. The race isn't over yet, we'll recoup tonight and go again tomorrow.

" You always want a little bit more and that's the most frustrating thing about it as I've never won a race. I thought it would happen in Utah, but it didn't work out. "

"I turned my sights to La Vuelta, and for a moment I thought I was going to get it today, but in the end, it's bike racing. It's a tough sport and a tough environment. It's about rebounding now and turning my sights on the next opportunity."

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic remains in the race lead by one minute and 52 seconds ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the general classification.

The Spaniard Angel Madrazo stretched his lead in the King of the Mountains competition, while Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez retained the white jersey and Roglic, the race leader, the green points classification jersey.

"Today was a nice day for me," Roglic told The Breakaway. "It was a bit of a fast start, but our team managed it really well and I could enjoy the ride.

"We're in the position that we wanted to be, and we're doing well so of course I like it. There's still some quite difficult stages to come, but every stage is important.

" We just need to be focused, especially tomorrow and the days after as a team and try to do our best. For sure, I feel we can all be happy come the end. "

"Every Grand Tour you learn a little for sure, and on the approach we did things a little bit differently than with the Giro, but let's see how it goes.

"It's nice to have your support around, and every day you have to do your job and your training but they help make it happy, so I'm thankful for that."