Belgian rider Philippe Gilbert earned the 10th Grand Tour stage victory of his career on Thursday, while Roglic held on to the red jersey as there was no change in the general classification.

The peloton finished three minutes and two seconds down so there was no change in the overall standings despite the best efforts of Miguel Angel Lopez, who attempted an attack but was quickly reeled in by race leader Roglic.

La Vuelta moves back into the mountains on Friday for a 166.4 km ride from Bilbao to Los Machucos, where climbing specialists Lopez and Nairo Quintana will look to make up time on Roglic with no fewer than seven classified climbs.

The Slovenian told Eurosport:

" It was a fast start, but it was all good in the end. It was an OK day for us, but the guys were super strong on the climbs. They did a great job and I was just riding. There were no problems for us today. "

"Having a strong team is a must-have as you're not alone, but we still have to keep the focus and just go day-by-day. Tomorrow for sure I think [the challenge will come]. It's good to have confidence but in the end it's all about power. That's going to be the key."

Lopez accelerated on the final ascent of the Alto de Arraiz, but Roglic, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), and the Movistar pair Quintana and Alejandro Valverde upped their pace to match that of Lopez.

Roglic's Jumbo-Visma team-mates resumed control at the head of the peloton, and the podium contenders subsequently finished some three minutes after Gilbert and his chasers with no damage done to the GC.

"The idea was to be up there with the best, but we knew that on a such a hard stage, there would be no real differences, it was just a case of everyone hanging on as best they could," Lopez said afterwards.

"Nothing happened, but I'm glad it didn't rain because there would have been a lot of skidding.

"Tomorrow is going to be another big day, with Los Machucos. There's not only Los Machucos, there's also what comes before, there's a lot of hard terrain. I'm looking to have good legs tomorrow, and let's hope we can do something."

Heading into Stage 13, Roglic carries a lead of 1:52 over Valverde, while Lopez is third at 2:11.

Quintana suffered a calamitous time trial, but he has recovered to sit in fourth - three minutes in arrears, with Pogacar a further five seconds back in fifth.

"Tomorrow is a bit longer and I think it will be like Stage 7," Pogacar said. "It will be a stage that will explode."