De Weert was "temporarily suspended with immediate effect," the team announced after an incident the day before the Vuelta a Espana started.

No details of the incident have yet been released.

A statement from Lotto Soudal confirmed: "Following an incident on the eve of La Vuelta, and after an earlier warning, the management of the Lotto Soudal cycling team has decided to temporarily suspend its performance manager, Kevin De Weert, with immediate effect, for the remainder of the duration of the race.

"The team management will not make any further comments until a conversation between general manager John Lelangue and Kevin De Weert takes place, after his return to Belgium," it added.

De Weert joined Lotto Soudal at the start of the current season and had previously been national road coach for the Belgian Cycling Federation. Before his coaching roles he had ridden for Rabobank, Cofidis, LottoNL-Jumbo and QuickStep.