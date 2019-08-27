Monday's third stage looked to be threatened by rain but the threat has not entirely passed.

Asked about the possibility of 'Irish weather' coming to the Vuelta, Roche said the roundabouts in the stage posed a threat in potentially dangerous conditions.

"I definitely hope not but it looks like that unfortunately. It's going to make it even more stressful and even more technical with a series of roundabouts. If that's what it is, we're going to have to adapt."

Video - Nicolas Roche - Irish Vuelta is getting Irish weather unfortunately, we'll have to adapt 01:16

Roche predicted that with the Vuelta already underway it would be difficult for the leaders to make any mistakes:

The Irish rider said: "I still think tomorrow is going to be a crucial day and at this point you always see, especially coming into the finish a lot of teams already in position, and it's harder and harder for the leaders to be caught out."

Looking to hold onto the lead for Team Sunweb, Roche admitted that it would be difficult to contend with blustery conditions.

Video - #TheBreakaway: 'Only a few ever experience this' - Nico Roche 09:45

Roche explained: "I think it will take a lot of energy to go into the cross winds.

"We've seen it before, it's happened before. It's something you have to keep in the back of your mind that it's a possibility.

"During the race has been quite nervous and quite hectic, and I'm trying to ride as smooth as possible and to make sure I don't lose it for riding stupid."