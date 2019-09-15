Roglic has been riding a bike professionally for just six years, after making the move from ski jumping.

One might have expected an outpouring of celebration from the 29-year-old celebration, especially as this is his first Grand Tour win.

Roglic celebrates first Grand Tour triumph as Jakobsen wins in Madrid

Instead, Roglic had barely anything to say to the crowd in Madrid after they watched him secure his victory.

Roglic is rarely an excitable character, and was true to his style as he told the crowd he had no words.

Video - 'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win 00:36

"Thank you for the support to my family and everyone that was involved in this big result," he said.

Perhaps more ominously, he was already focusing on the next competition, and said "see you in the next races".