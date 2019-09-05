Having crossed the finish line first in a town that has the Guggenheim Gallery, Gilbert produced some artistry to finish three seconds ahead of Alex Aranburu (CJR Group), with Fernando Barceló (Euskadi-Murias) in third place.

The popular figure was unfortunate to miss out on selection for the Tour de France, but the 37-year-old held off the chasers in the final 40km on the dramatic descent into Bilbao.

Asked if missing the Tour has proved a blessing in disguise, Gilbert told Eurosport: "When I found out I wasn't selected for the Tour, I found another reason to ride, and that's the World Championships.

Philippe Gilbert wins Stage 12 of La Vuelta a EspanaGetty Images

"I took some rest, and then I started training for that day. Maybe I should be thankful to them, because I feel more fresh. We can talk after the Worlds!"

Gilbert won the UCI Road World Championships in 2012, and the event returns later this month - starting on September 22 in Yorkshire, live on Eurosport.

The Belgian made it six stage wins at La Vuelta having bullied his breakaway companions up the Alto de Arraiz inside the final 10km of the 171.4km stage through the Basque Country.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider claimed stage wins during La Vuelta in 2010, 2012 and 2013, while he also won Stage 1 of the Tour de France in 2011.

Video - 'I'm always trying to look forward!' - Gilbert not dwelling on Tour snub 01:03

Gilbert added: "Today, there was a long fight to get into the breakaway, but we've been training a lot, and when we went away I saw good climbers with me so I wasn't confident of my chances to win.

"But I tried to race smart, and of course I had a big help from my team-mate Tim Leclercq. He was there for a lot of the time in this win, and so I think he deserves this as much as I do.

" It's special as it's my 10th victory on a stage race on a Grand Tour, so it's a nice number. "

"I was trying to look behind but the only thing I could see was a few motorbikes so I didn't know how far I was ahead.

"Also, I had no motorbike in front and there were no yellow flags, so I was guessing in every corner how fast I could go. Many times, I was too slow, but I prefer that."

Gilbert has also won three stages at the Giro d'Italia, and he is someone who clearly responds to atmosphere as well as terrain.

Gilbert claimed his first victory since Paris-RoubaixGetty Images

The win represents Gilbert's first victory since Paris-Roubaix with a solo triumph - and he was spurred on by the spectators lining the streets of Bilbao having been first down the last of three steep third-category climbs.

"It was crazy," Gilbert said. "The atmosphere on the last climb was really like in the Classics with all the flags and everything. It was really nice and they gave me a lot of motivation.

"I've been racing here a lot in the Basque Country, and it's the first time that I have success, so it's like Flanders here. They love cycling.

"You know that when you're not a sprinter, it's quite nice to be winning so many stages. Today was really special because the Basque Country is a country of cycling."