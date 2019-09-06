Watch La Vuelta a Espana LIVE on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player

Primoz Roglic struck another blow in his bid to win La Vuelta the overall general classification by extending his lead by 33 seconds after finishing second on the tail of winner Pogacar.

It was another phenomenal day for the UAE Team Emirates rider, who takes the white jersey off Miguel Angel Lopez, but he admits even he was surprised by his achievement on Friday. The 20-year-old told Eurosport:

"At the start, I didn't know that I would feel so good heading into the last climb. In fact, I just wanted to survive today. After Stage 7, I just didn't want to lose too much.

"But in the end, it was an incredible day for me. I heard on the radio that nobody was following me and Roglic, so I realised it was a good opportunity. With Roglic, it's difficult if you're going against him as he's really strong, but I managed to do that today.

" Country of climbers? I don't know, for sure we have good climbers. I don't think I can win La Vuelta though as I think Primoz is holding onto the red jersey really well. "

"I didn't attack, I just went to the front and set my pace. I knew the hard part was coming, and I pushed hard so that nobody could attack. I looked behind and only Roglic was following me.

"I just pushed more and in the end it was a really good day for me."

Pogacar is taking part in his first Vuelta and is the youngest rider in this race, but he has already secured two stage victories, underlining his huge potential.

The Slovenian, who added to his win in last year's Tour de l'Avenir and the Tour of California and Volta ao Algarve earlier in 2019, played down whether tightening his grip on the white jersey was now his primary objective. He added:

" I cannot say now that I go day by day, but for sure I want to come to Madrid high in the GC, but you never know. It's still a lot of stages to come. With the team, we will try everything we can to keep the place. "

"Roglic and I just rode as hard as we could, because we know that every second counts, so we rode full gas. In the end, it didn't really matter if I won the stage, just that we both arrived."

Roglic now leads Spaniard Alejandro Valverde by two minutes 25 seconds, while Slovenian Pogacar climbed into third place overall thanks to his stage win, trailing Roglic by three minutes and one second.

Roglic had taken a commanding lead by winning Tuesday's time trial but had taken it easy in the last two hilly rides along with his fellow general classification contenders.

Yet he took centre stage when the race returned to the mountains in picturesque northern Spain for the 166.4 kilometre ride from Bilbao to Los Machucos, producing a stunning late double-pronged attack with Pogacar.

"It's nice to be at the top now," a relieved Roglic told Eurosport. "It's a nice day. It was a big fight and it was nice for Slovenian cycling I think today.

"We will see in Madrid, but so far it's going really good.

" It's an advantage (to have three minutes) but there are some hard days to come and we're still far from the finish. But so far, so good. "

Twice winner Chris Froome once compared the stage's summit finish to "riding up a wall" and it was on the final ascent of the stage where the drama began.

Spaniard Hector Saez was leading by over two minutes before reaching the foot of Los Machucos but he was soon overtaken by Bruno Armirail as the climb kicked in, with the peloton closing in behind.

The riders were made to work hard during Stage 13Eurosport

The 2016 winner, Nairo Quintana, launched a short-lived attack but was soon reeled in, while Roglic and Pogacar finally broke free with two kilometres to go.

The Slovenian duo then set their sights on the then leader Pierre Latour, soon overtaking the Frenchman with little more than a kilometre to go.

But Pogacar dug deeper to take the win, while Roglic came in right behind in his slipstream, with Frenchman Latour finishing third, 27 seconds back.

Valverde and Quintana were fourth and fifth respectively, also 27 seconds down, while Miguel Angel Lopez finished one minute and one second behind Pogacar and Roglic, dropping to fourth overall.