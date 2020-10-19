Alberto Contador believes the Vuelta a Espana will be “very important” for Chris Froome and believes he is among the favourites to win the race.

Froome will lead Ineos Grenadiers in the 18-day race - which starts on Tuesday - in his first Grand Tour since returning from injury.

Bradley Wiggins has said he doesn’t think Froome has the form to win the Vuelta, but three-time champion Contador thinks he could contend.

"This year's Vuelta will be very important for him,” said Contador, who will be working for Eurosport throughout the race.

"After his fall he has not been able to compete at the level that we were used to and I am sure that he wants to show that regardless of the accident he had, he is still the same and will try to gain some more confidence''.

"The favourites are [Primoz] Roglic, [Tom] Dumoulin, Froome, and also [Ineos Grenadiers rider] Richard Carapaz, who it will be a challenge for because Froome is going to change team afterwards.”

This year’s Vuelta is taking place later than usual in the year and has also been shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Contador thinks the change in conditions could play a big part in deciding who wins.

"It will impact in a very important way. There are cyclists who are negatively influenced by these weather conditions while others may benefit from them.

"Heat, cold or wind is positive or negative for some and negative for others. But in La Vuelta with this year's route, the cold can be even more negative and beneficial than on other occasions because stages like those of the Tourmalet are not usual in this race at least at this time of year.''

