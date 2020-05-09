Cycling
Vuelta a España

Vuelta cancels stages in Portugal amid COVID-19 crisis

Vuelta a Espana 2019 - Bestof - Stage 13 to 17

Image credit: Eurosport

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

This year's Tour of Spain will not go through Portugal as planned because of the COVID-19 crisis, organisers said on Saturday.

"Due to the exceptional situation caused by the COVID-19 crisis and given the impossibility of guaranteeing optimal conditions for the smooth passage of the race in the country, the municipalities of Porto, Matosinhos and Viseu, in agreement with Unipublic, organisers of La Vuelta, have decided to cancel the passage of La Vuelta 20 in Portugal," Unipublic said in a statement.

Vuelta a España

Vuelta a Espana reduced to 18 stages, date yet to be agreed

29/04/2020 AT 16:51

The start of the race was postponed from Aug. 14 to Oct. 20 with the opening three stages in the Netherlands cancelled because of the COVID-19 situation.

The 15th and 16th stages were due to go through Portugal.

Organisers said they were working on an alternative route in Spain, adding that the schedule would not be modified again.

As a result, the Vuelta will have only one section outside the borders of Spain when the ninth stage ends up at the top of the iconic Col du Tourmalet in France.

Vuelta a España

Vuelta cancels Netherlands start due to coronavirus crisis

29/04/2020 AT 07:44
Vuelta a España

Vuelta preparing for race to go ahead - race director

27/03/2020 AT 15:49
