A total of 46 members of Spain's civil guard have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 after working on traffic control at the Vuelta a Espana.

The rescheduled race, which concluded on Sunday in Madrid and was won by Primoz Roglic, took place under strict conditions to prevent riders and spectators from infections and its safety measures were praised by competitors.

According to Reuters and EFE, the civil guard source said the officers, who had mild symptoms or none at all, were isolating in their residences.

But union Jucil criticised the organisation after 150 officers were allowed to travel across the country back to their homes before learning the results of the test, and called on the interior ministry to ensure the protocol was enforced.

"That night they spent the night in Madrid and, without knowing the results, they travelled to their cities of origin, thus breaching the guidelines outlined by the health authority," the association added in a statement.

La Vuelta, the final Grand Tour of the year, was shortened from its usual 21 stages to 18 and its start date switched from August due to the pandemic disrupting the cycling calendar.

The route, which was set to pass through the Netherlands and France, also had to be changed.

