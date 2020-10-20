Cycling

Highlights as La Vuelta packs a punch with brilliant opening stage

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) surged into the leader's jersey at La Vuelta with victory on day one of the Spanish Grand Tour. A string of tricky climbs saw the general classification shaken up right from the off, with only eight riders finishing within 40 seconds of Roglic, and Chris Froome struggling badly as he continues to search for his top fitness and form after that horror accident in 2019.

