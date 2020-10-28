Jay McCarthy was forced to withdraw from the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday after crashing out at stage 7.
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider left with 12 days left in the Grand Tour after crashing along the Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villaneuva de Valdegovia route.
Australian cyclist McCarthy was chasing a breakaway as part of the peloton and as a result of the crash he ended up deep in a field, suggesting he left the road at speed.
Medical staff and the Bora-Hansgrohe car stopped to assist, and he was taken to a hospital on a backboard for further examination.
Fortunately for McCarthy he has suffered no head or spinal damage, nor does he have any broken bones.
"He has suffered a severe distortion of the knee, which leads us to assume a complicated ligament injury of the right knee joint. An evaluation of the imaging is still pending at this time," Bora-Hansgrohe said.
