Jay McCarthy was forced to withdraw from the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday after crashing out at stage 7.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider left with 12 days left in the Grand Tour after crashing along the Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villaneuva de Valdegovia route.

Australian cyclist McCarthy was chasing a breakaway as part of the peloton and as a result of the crash he ended up deep in a field, suggesting he left the road at speed.

Medical staff and the Bora-Hansgrohe car stopped to assist, and he was taken to a hospital on a backboard for further examination.

Fortunately for McCarthy he has suffered no head or spinal damage, nor does he have any broken bones.

"He has suffered a severe distortion of the knee, which leads us to assume a complicated ligament injury of the right knee joint. An evaluation of the imaging is still pending at this time," Bora-Hansgrohe said.

McCarthy crashes into ploughed field in La Vuelta

