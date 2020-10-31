Cycling

Jumbo were happy to support protest, but a repeat incident could cause divisions in peloton - Kelly

Sean Kelly tells Dan Lloyd and Orla Chennoaui on The Breakaway that the decision at La Vuelta to change Stage 10's time gap interpretation was not a major issue, but could lead to big divisions in the peloton if it happens again. The race organisers retrospectively removed the three-second buffer at the finish, a decision that saw the leader's jersey change hands.

00:00:52, 25 views, an hour ago