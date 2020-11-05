Spanish cycling icon Alberto Contador says he believes Hugh Carthy is the strongest rider at La Vuelta a Espana.

Contador was talking on Eurosport's broadcast after Stage 15 of the Spanish Grand Tour, during which Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers attempted to take time out of race leader Primoz Roglic with a surprise attack on a lumpy stage.

Carapaz failed with that attempt, but will have further opportunities in Friday's lengthy stage before the decisive mountain finish in Saturday's Stage 17.

However, Contador says he thinks it is EF Pro Cycling's Hugh Carthy who is the biggest threat to Roglic's red jersey.

"I was surprised by Carapaz's attempt at 180km from the finish line," he said. "There was a lot of distance and it was very difficult to get anything important through today.

"I expected Jumbo to have more difficulties today from other teams, but I understand that the fatigue is normal, and the conditions were difficult and still we have enjoyed a demanding day.

Tomorrow is another hard day and with La Covatilla (on Saturday) many things can still happen. Roglic is still in the lead and yet I see Carthy as the strongest in the race.

"Movistar will try to break up the race from tomorrow because waiting until Saturday is too much of a waste of time with a very difficult route to make up time. If the race breaks down this will be positive. But if the whole bunch decides to go in block to the base of La Covatilla, this Vuelta will not escape Roglic."

The prospect of an alliance to put race leader Roglic under pressure has been mooted by some pundits, but Contador says that will not be the case at this race.

There are no team alliances to overthrow leaders. There are exceptions, of course, but there is so much at stake that these kinds of tactics cannot be executed.

"The surprise factor is key and with a few exceptions, these alliances or pacts are very difficult to make."

