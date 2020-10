Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: 'Another glory day for EF Pro Cycling' - Watch Woods seal brilliant stage win

Michael Woods put his opening week disappointments behind him with victory from the breakaway on a tough, undulating Stage 7 of La Vuelta in the Basque Country. Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers kept a tight hold of his red jersey, retaining his 18-second lead over Woods' EF Pro Cycling teammate Hugh Carthy.

