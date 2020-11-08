Hugh Carthy leads by example and deserves to be backed as a Grand Tour contender in the future, says Bradley Wiggins.

British youngster Carthy finished an impressive third at the Vuelta a Espana, and Wiggins says he hopes the performance has been enough to encourage EF Pro Cycling’s director Jonathan Vaughters to put his faith in the 26-year-old.

“He’s now a podium finisher in the Vuelta a Espana,” Wiggins said. “I hope Jonathan [Vaughters] backs him."

“I don’t see Hugh as that real vocal leader but what he does have is that he leads by example and he’s got that confidence," Wiggins continued.

"There’s no airs and graces about him, he’s just a level-headed, confident bloke who believes in himself.

“He doesn’t put an act on. He’s just happy being him and I think people respect that more than being all vocal and saying ‘this is what we’re going to do today guys…’.

“He just leads by example and does all the talking with his legs.”

