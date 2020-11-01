Hugh Carthy's brilliant win on the Angliru in Stage 12 of La Vuelta was a statement of intent.

And the British rider can go on to win the whole race, at least in the view of Eurosport expert Bradley Wiggins.

Six stages of the race remain, with a time trial coming up next on Tuesday before a string of bumpy days in the hills and a decisive final mountain stage next Saturday. And Wiggins says that Carthy is at the very least in contention for the podium.

"He has to go for the podium now," Wiggins said.

"The time trial is a concern because he’s not the best time trialist in the world, but that’s not to say that he’s not going to be able to take some more time on some of the climbs that are left in this race.

"He’s seen weaknesses in some of those riders today, and inconsistency as well, and Hugh is coming into his own now in this race."

Wiggins believes that some of the top riders in the race showed weakness on the Angliru, and says Carthy could be the man to pick them apart in the final week.

After what Tao did we have to say he’s capable of winning this race, and I don’t think the time trial is going to be the deciding factor.

"He took a fair amount of time there in a short period of time on such a steep climb, so he is capable of doing something in the mountains that are left and creating enough of a gap that he can limit his losses in the time trial.

"A podium for sure is definitely on the cards."

The GC standings

After Stage 12

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, 48h 29m 27s

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 10s

3. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling, at 32s

4. Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 35s

5. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar Team, at 1m 50s

