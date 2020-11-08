Bradley Wiggins says it is clear that Jumbo Visma have overtaken Ineos Grenadiers as the top general classification team in cycling.

Dutch outfit Jumbo dominated for much of the Tour de France and La Vuelta, and Wiggins says it is clear that they are now the strongest group in the peloton after a decade of dominance by the British outfit.

“They have [unseated Ineos],” Wiggins said. “Lots of teams including Jumbo have really taken the structure of Ineos and what they were doing and tried to replicate it or take element of it.

“They’ve got great individuals like Primoz Roglic, Wout van Aert, but then they’ve got great super-domestiques like Sepp Kuss this year who’s been a revelation. George Bennett has been fantastic and they just seem like a real good squad.

“But they’ve got a leader at the helm who they all respect and who is a real teammate himself who inspires the rest of them. They really are the number one squad this year and will go into next year as the number one squad.”

Wiggins was speaking after Roglic won La Vuelta on Sunday.

The Slovenian famously lost the Tour de France on the penultimate day when he blew up on the time trial up La Planche des Belles Filles, with the exceptional Tadej Pogacar taking the GC.

But Roglic kept his cool in Spain and held on to complete an impressive comeback from that Tour heartbreak.

“We sat here at the end of the Tour de France and were quite concerned about where he went from there and whether this could be the end of him winning the Tour,” Wiggins said.

“The perceived shame and embarrassment that he may feel from losing that stage to [Tadej] Pogacar.

“I think I said at the time that the best thing he could do was get back training, get back racing and he won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, he’s now won the Vuelta a Espana and it doesn’t seem to have phased him.

“He’s been on the podium in the last four or five Grand Tours that he’s been in. He’s an amazing athlete and a lot of it stems from his mental approach, nothing fazes him."

