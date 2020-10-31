Nicklas Eg and Nelson Oliveira both ended up in a bush after braking far too late into a descending corner shortly after a feed zone.

The two riders overshot the corner so spectacularly that they rolled right across a grass verge and into a bush at the edge of a copse.

Two riders overshoot corner and roll into bush

Eurosport commentator Dan Lloyd said it was Guille Martin who caused Eg’s scrambled thought process going into the corner.

“He just took Eg off course there, he probably would have got around it if he hadn’t been overlapping the wheel of the Frenchman in front of him.”

But co-commentator Sean Kelly was quick to point out the sunny side for Eg and Oliveira in the shape of the huge grass verge on the corner.

“Plenty of run-off space, almost like a Formula One track where you have a sandpit to knock your speed off. They were in a safe area there luckily.”

