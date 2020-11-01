In a curious but compelling year that has seen young talents shine and the cream rise to the top to drown out an old generation gone sour, it was no surprise to see Hugh Carthy come of age on the slopes of the toughest climb in pro cycling on Sunday.

With no fans lining the steep slopes of the Alto de l'Angliru, Carthy put in a ride for the ages to secure a maiden Grand Tour stage win – and move into the podium positions of this tense and tight Vuelta.

Vuelta a España Wiggins - 'Carthy could do a Tao and win La Vuelta' 2 HOURS AGO

Just 32 seconds separate Richard Carapaz and Hugh Carthy going into the second rest day, with Primoz Roglic – momentarily dethroned ahead of Tuesday's time trial – just 10 seconds down on the Ecuadorian after battling to limit his losses in the wake of the EF Pro Cycling rider's blistering ride.

The 26-year-old from Lancashire climbed the Angliru in the sixth fastest time on record – his effort of 43 minutes and 34 seconds bettered only by the likes of Roberto Heras, Chris Horner, Alberto Contador, Pavel Tonkov and Roberto Laiseka in the eight occasions the climb has been used since being launched in 1999.

Watch the eye-watering Angliru ascent – Carthy and Carapaz star on famous climb as Roglic clings on

It was a performance which left his EF manager Jonathan Vaughters momentarily speechless – either that or he couldn't find the right words.

Vaughters did not have the same problem a few days earlier, after he ribbed his rider on social media (with not unrecognisable lashings of innuendo) for having a penchant for premature attacking.

Well, on Sunday Carthy played his cards perfectly after a sustained period of foreplay from Jumbo-Visma. Exploiting a chink in Roglic's red armour, Carthy rode clear with Carapaz in pursuit of white knight Enric Mas. Then, with his best pain face as the gradient eased to just 10 per cent, Carthy surged clear ahead of the final kilometre – and got his timing just right.

Victory for Carthy on the centre stage has been a long time coming. This is now his seventh Grand Tour and his previous best finish was fourth in stage 15 of last year's Giro. He backed this up with a brilliant mountaintop victory in the final stage of the Tour de Suisse one month later – underlining his promise as an uphill talent to be reckoned with.

But when it came to three-week stage races, it seemed like Carthy had struggled between finding the right balance between hunting stages or going for a high place on GC. Well, in 2020, he's found that perfect balance and is now half-way to succeeding in both.

A stage win – in the queen stage, on the fearsome Angliru no less – in the bag, now Carthy's focus must be on defending that podium place.

The parallels with compatriot Tao Geoghegan Hart are as inevitable as they are understandable. One year Carthy's junior, Geoghegan Hart entered the Giro as back-up at Ineos Grenadiers for Geraint Thomas before entering the GC picture with a victory in the Dolomites on the eve of the second rest day.

Carthy, too, entered the Vuelta as understudy for both Dani Martinez and Michael Woods. But early crashes ended the Colombian's race and put the Canadian out of the GC picture. Then, days after Woods got his race back on track with a stage, he supported Carthy on the Angliru as the Preston rouleur struck gold and moved into the podium positions.

But while Geoghegan Hart was almost three minutes down on pink jersey Joao Almeida with six stages remaining, Carthy's deficit on Carapaz in red is just over half a minute.

‘A podium is on the cards and he could win it’ – Wiggins backs Carthy to challenge for Vuelta

Can he win? It will be a tall order – primarily because of that time trial on Tuesday, which will no doubt see the Slovenian specialist Roglic ride back into red.

Concluding on the 2km ramped climb of the Mirador de Ezaro, the otherwise pan-flat 33.7km TT is not entirely dissimilar to the penultimate day's 36.2km TT which decided the Tour de France on La Planche des Belles Filles.

Then, the yellow jersey Roglic conceded 1'56" to his compatriot Tadej Pogacar to lost the Tour at the death, with Carthy taking 56th place and coming home exactly five minutes slower than the Jumbo-Visma man.

So, even on the day Roglic lost the Tour, he put in a huge wedge of time on Carthy. Should history repeat itself, then Carthy may need all the premature attacking he can get if he wants to close the gap again on Roglic.

Stages 14 and 15 are breakaway territory while Stage 16 includes two climbs but a flat finish; only Stage 17, with its summit finish on the Alto de la Covatilla, has the profile where the likes of Carthy and Carapaz can put Roglic under pressure and take back some of their expected time losses from the time trial. With the race ending in Madrid next Sunday with the flat Stage 18, Roglic could have it sewn up by a rollicking ride on Tuesday.

But Carthy will be bolstered by his win on the Angliru – a win that looked 13 years in the making, dating back to a barnstorming performance he made on Mont Ventoux as a 13-year-old, swallowing up the Giant of Provence in one hour and 20 minutes.

Carthy will see that, around him, none of the other pretenders to Roglic's crown are solid against the clock – with the exception Mas – and that will give him a boost. He may never have a better chance at finishing on a Grand Tour podium, let alone win the thing. Carthy will also look to Geoghegan Hart for inspiration.

If 2020 has shown us anything it is that we should expect the unexpected. Roglic's season has been a long one; he's already made a meal of one deciding time trial this year – and if he doesn't take the kind of gaps expected going into the last raft of stages en route to Madrid, Carthy and EF Pro Cycling won't be the only riders and teams looking to exploit any further wobbles from the defending champion.

The rest day won't be very restful in the minds of those plotting an upset.

‘Hugh Carthy is aiming for something special’ – EF boss hints at Vuelta title tilt

Vuelta a España Pain Faces: What it takes to climb the Angliru, La Vuelta's steepest mountain 2 HOURS AGO