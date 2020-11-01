A magnificent ride by Hugh Carthy on the dauntingly-steep Angliru saw the EF Pro Cycling rider win Stage 12 of La Vuelta and move into the podium positions in the general classification.

The awesome Angliru is one of the steepest regular ascents in Grand Tour cycling, but Britain's Carthy grimaced his way up the climb to secure the biggest stage win of his career so far.

Vuelta a España 'Whoa!' Davide Formolo suffers painful crash on slippery technical descent 2 HOURS AGO

Richard Carapaz finished fourth, ten seconds ahead of Primoz Roglic, meaning the Ineos rider moves into overall lead.

And Ireland's Dan Martin was the other big performer of the day, putting in a superbly strong showing to limit his losses and stand just 35 seconds back in GC.

More to follow...

Vuelta a España Jan Hirt: I've heard that Angliru is like the Spanish version of Zoncolan, I know it'll be very hard 2 HOURS AGO