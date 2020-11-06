Chris Froome entered minus points in the UCI rankings after being one of three Ineos riders to be docked points for missing the sign-on for the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday.
The two-time Vuelta winner, as well as second-placed Richard Carapaz and Andrey Amador, failed to register ahead of the 230km stage 15.
Because of Covid-19, the physical sign-on process was replaced with a contactless facial recognition system where riders pause in front of the camera before they head to the podium.
However, the trio failed to do so and were fined 500 Swiss Francs each and deducted 15 UCI points. Directeur sportif Gabriel Rasch was also fined.