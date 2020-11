Cycling

La Vuelta 2020 - Chris Froome fires Primoz Roglic warning at Vuelta, 'pleased' to see Tour route

La Vuelta 2020 - Chris Froome spoke to Eurosport ahead of the start of Stage 14 and said that Ineos would be looking for any opportunities to take aim at race leader Primoz Roglic. Froome also spoke about the 2021 Tour de France route and his reaction to it.

