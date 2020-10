Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Chris Froome - 'This is a process I have to go through to get back to the top level'

Chris Froome explains why his first stage performance at La Vuelta wasn't what many would have expected. The Ineos Grenadiers rider lost over 11 minutes on the day, but says he is still rediscovering his top form after 18 months out following a horror crash at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine.

