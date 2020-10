Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Controversial time gap decision discredits a key rule in cycling - The Breakaway

Orla Chennoaui tells Dan Lloyd and Sean Kelly on The Breakaway that the decision at La Vuelta to change Stage 10's time gap interpretation will have consequences for the sport. The race organisers retrospectively removed the three-second buffer at the finish, a decision that saw the leader's jersey change hands.

