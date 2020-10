Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: George Bennett - 'There's a bit of unrest about the GC decision'

George Bennett discusses the protest ahead of Stage 11 of La Vuelta with a number of teams unhappy about the time gaps given at the finish of Friday's stage. Primoz Roglic took the leader's jersey off Richard Carapaz, but there is dissatisfaction about the way that was handled by race organisers.

