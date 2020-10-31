Professional cyclists will not have a say in the sport’s big decisions unless they follow the example of Chris Froome and make a stand, says Ineos team-mate Geraint Thomas.

The Welshman was talking after Froome acted as patron of the peloton, appealing against the rule change made retrospectively after Friday’s Stage 10 on time gaps, which saw the lead of the race change hands and a number of riders lose seconds in the general classification.

The root of the riders' complaints is that the time gaps awarded on the stage were judged on different criteria from what race organisers had initially suggested.

At least ten teams backed the appeal and joined forces through the CPA (the riders’ union) to make a stand and delay the start of Stage 11.

And Thomas says that is exactly the sort of thing that the sport needs if the riders are to wrestle any power away from the ‘suits’ who make the big decisions.

“Great to see the peloton sticking together at the Vuelta. Well, apart from the usual suspects,” Thomas said.

“My point is, pro cycling is nothing without the riders. Yet all the big decisions are made by suits and we are the last to know.

“The main reason we have no say is because we don’t ever stick together as a peloton.”

