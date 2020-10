Cycling

La Vuelta 2020 - Highlights of another tough climbing day in stage 2 of La Vuelta

Marc Soler of Movistar won Stage 2 of La Vuelta on Wednesday as Primoz Roglic extended his lead in the general classification. The Movistar rider held off a strong chasing group to win by 19 seconds, with Roglic taking second and the bonus seconds.

