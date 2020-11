Cycling

La Vuelta 2020 Highlights: Primoz Roglic clings on during Stage 17 to secure Vuelta glory

Primoz Roglic teetered in the final ascent but was poised to retain his Vuelta title after keeping the overall lead in the penultimate stage, a 178.2-km mountain trek from Sequeros won by France's David Gaudu on Saturday.

00:04:49, 20 views, 27 minutes ago