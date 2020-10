Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Hugh Carthy expecting a 'nervy' day at La Vuelta

Hugh Carthy discusses his expectations ahead of Stage 6 of La Vuelta a Espana. The British EF Pro Cycling rider is fifth on general classification going into the day, 38 seconds down on race leader Primoz Roglic.

