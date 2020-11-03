Hugh Carthy put in a sterling performance in Tuesday's time trial to stay very much in contention to win La Vuelta.

That's the view of Sean Kelly, who was speaking on The Breakaway after watching Primoz Roglic win Stage 13 of the Spanish Grand Tour.

Carthy was neck-and-neck with the leading riders in the world for much of the stage, but Roglic put in an impressive performance on the final climb to move back into the overall lead of the race as expected.

“It was looking very interesting on the intermediate check points and we did see Hugh Carthy put up a great fight," Kelly said.

"He started very fast and was very much in the running to upset Primoz Roglic.

"But then slowly Roglic got it together and clawed his way back slowly and on the final climb he was still able to put in that effort and pull back time from everybody."

Roglic was largely expected to go back into the red jersey after the time trial, but Kelly says he expected the Slovenian to take more time out of his rivals.

"I was expecting Roglic to really crush the time trial and GC standings and he didn’t do that, big-time, so it’s good for the race," Kelly continued.

"We very much have a race on our hands and when you look at the top of the overall standings, the top three places certainly, one little thing could change that totally in the final week.”

With five stages of the race remaining Carthy is well-placed to finish on the podium, but Kelly thinks if the opportunity presents itself then he'll attack Carapaz and Roglic.

"I think he will take minimal risk because to get on the podium is a big step forward and I think he’ll be thinking to defend his place on the podium but also see what happens in the big days to come.”

Who is top of the GC standings?

After Stage 13

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, 49H 16' 16''

2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 39s

3. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling, at 47s

