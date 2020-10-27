Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: 'I'll savour this one and then look for other stage wins' - Michael Woods

Michael Woods explains his tactics behind the Stage 7 win at La Vuelta a Espana. Michael Woods put his opening week disappointments behind him with victory from the breakaway on a tough, undulating Stage 7 of La Vuelta in the Basque Country. Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers kept a tight hold of his red jersey, retaining his 18-second lead over Woods' EF Pro Cycling teammate Hugh Carthy.

