Cycling

La Vuelta 2020: Ineos are 'more fun' in 2020 - DS Rasch

Ineos Grenadiers DS Gabriel Rasch says the team are having more fun with the new tactical freedom at Grand Tours. Ineos again got a rider into the breakaway at La Vuelta, and the Director Sportif says that adventurous approach will continue.

00:01:22, 21 views, 2 hours ago