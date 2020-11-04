Chris Froome has warned that Ineos Grenadiers will be looking to exploit any chances to reclaim the red jersey from Primoz Roglic in the final five stages of the Vuelta.

Roglic (Jumbo Visma) boasts a 39-second lead over Ineos leader Richard Carapaz going into Wednesday’s Stage 14, having taken a sensational time trial victory by one second on Stage 13 to reignite his challenge.

Britain’s Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) is a further eight seconds down on Carapaz and cannot be discounted yet, but the battle for the red jersey does seem to be coming down to a heavyweight clash between the two biggest teams in the peloton, and two former Grand Tour winners.

If Roglic remains the favourite to ride into Madrid in red on Sunday, Froome has warned his rival that Ineos are ready to leap at any opportunity to put Carapaz in the GC lead.

“I think Richard Carapaz actually rode a fantastic time trial yesterday,” Froome told Eurosport. “You have to remember, he is not a time-triallist like Roglic is, and I think for him to lose less than a minute was a fantastic ride.

“It does leave us a lot of work to do in the last few days and we are going to be staying awake for any opportunities to try and regain the race lead again.”

